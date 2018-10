Kevin Anderson of South Africa hugs his dog Kady next to his wife Kelsey O'Neal after winning the final match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Christian Bruna

Kevin Anderson of South Africa celebrates winning against Kei Nishikori of Japan in their final match at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Christian Bruna

Winner Kevin Anderson of South Africa (R) and runner up Kei Nishikori of Japan (L) pose with their trophies after their final match at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Christian Bruna

South African tennis player Kevin Anderson on Sunday defeated Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) to win the Vienna Open title and secure a berth in the ATP Finals for the first time in his career.

It took Anderson, world No. 8, one hour and 55 minutes to get past Nishikori, earning his fifth career title and his second this season after taking the New York Open title in February.