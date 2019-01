Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala responds to question during NBA Finals Media Day at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala was fined $25,000 on Monday for throwing the ball into the stands during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The fine relating to Saturday's game was announced by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations of the NBA.