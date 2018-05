Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala responds to question during NBA Finals Media Day at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, 30 May 2018. The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (L) and Houston Rockets guard James Harden (R) fight for a loose ball during the second half of the NBA Western Conference Finals Playoffs basketball game three at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, 20 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday that its forward Andre Iguodala will not be playing in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, held on Thursday at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Iguodala has missed the last four games of his team due to left knee soreness which resulted from a clash with James Harden during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.