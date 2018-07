Tigres' Andre Gignac celebrates a goal during a second round match of the Apertura Tournament 2018, at the Universitario stadium, in Monterrey, Mexico, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Jose Ignacio Rivero (R) of Tijuana's Xolos vies for the ball with Tigres' Rafael de Souza (L) during a second round match of the Apertura Tournament 2018, at the Universitario stadium, in Monterrey, Mexico, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Tigres' Andre Gignac jubilates a goal during a second round match of the Apertura Tournament 2018, at the Universitario stadium, in Monterrey, Mexico, Jul. 29, 2018. EFE/Miguel Sierra

French striker Andre Pierre Gignac on Sunday scored a header in the 60th minute to give Los Tigres UANL 1-0 victory against the Xolos de Tijuana in the Apertura 2018 Copa MX tournament.

Los Tigres dominated the first half, and after a slow start to the second, scored the only goal of the game in the 60th minute when Javier Aquino set up Gignac who finished with a header.