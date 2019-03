Angelique Kerber of Germany in action against Bianca Andreescu of Canada during the Finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G MABANGLO

Bianca Andreescu of Canada poses with the trophy after winning against Angelique Kerber of Germany during the Finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G MABANGLO

Bianca Andreescu of Canada in action against Angelique Kerber of Germany during the Finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G MABANGLO

Bianca Andreescu of Canada reacts after winning against Angelique Kerber of Germany during the Finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Bianca Andreescu of Canada kisses the trophy after winning against Angelique Kerber of Germany during the Finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Bianca Andreescu of Canada hugs the trophy after winning against Angelique Kerber of Germany during the Finals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 17 March 2019. EPA-EFE/JOHN G MABANGLO

Young Canadian Bianca Andreescu, 18-years-old, was proclaimed champion at the Indian Wells Masters on Sunday, after she overcame the German Angelique Kerber, who was eighth seeded, 6-4, 3-6 and 6-4 in two hours and 18 minutes.

It is the first time ever that a player who received a wildcard entry to the tournament leaves with the title.