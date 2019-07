Japanese soccer club Vissel Kobe's Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta (C) speaks while former Cameroonian FC Barcelona player Samuel Eto'o (L) and Fernando Sanz, LaLiga's Director of International Institutional Relations and Director of the LaLiga Ambassadors and Legends Project, listen during a presentation of LaLiga Icons in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

Japanese soccer club Vissel Kobe's Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta (R) shakes hands with President of the Spanish soccer league LaLiga Javier Tebas as he arrives for a presentation of LaLiga Icons in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

Japanese soccer club Vissel Kobe's Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta (R) and President of the Spanish soccer league LaLiga Javier Tebas pose during a presentation of LaLiga Icons in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/KIYOSHI OTA

Spanish soccer player Andres Iniesta was appointed on Monday as the new ambassador of LaLiga Icons, which celebrates the best players in Spanish football.

At an event in Tokyo, Iniesta, who has been playing for Japan's J1 League club Vissel Kobe since last year, became the second LaLiga Icons ambassador after former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who entered the prestigious club in March.