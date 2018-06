Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck warms up on the field prior to the start of the AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, Jan. 18, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN CETRINO

The quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts, Andrew Luck, said Tuesday he would be fit and healthy for the start of the 2018 National Football League season.

Luck, who missed all of last year with a shoulder injury that has threatened to end his playing career, told reporters after a training session that he was looking forward to actively participating in this summer's training camp, according to a report by NFL.com.