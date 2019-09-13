Andy Murray of Britain in action against Imran Sibillie of France during their match at the Rafa Nadal Open by Sotheby's in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, 26 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CATI CLADERA

Andy Murray has accepted an invitation to compete at the 2019 Shanghai Masters tournament.

The ATP 1000 hard-court tournament is scheduled for 6-13 October in the Chinese city of Shanghai.