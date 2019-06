British tennis player Andy Murray reacts during an Australian Open first round match against Roberto Bautista in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 14, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ Hamish Blair

For the second year in a row, British tennis star Andy Murray returns to the ATP Tour via Queen's, although this time he will take part only in the doubles competition.

Dunblane-born Murray announced, before the 2019 Australian Open, his intention to quit tennis due to ongoing pain he was suffering from.