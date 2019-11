Tennis player Andy Murray of Britain upon arrival at the dinner event for the Davis Cup in Madrid, Spain, 16 November 2019. EPA-EFE/J.J. Guillen

Andy Murray on Tuesday defended the new format being used at the Davis Cup in Madrid and lamented that some people judged it too quickly.

Under the direction of Gerard Pique's company Kosmos, the new format swaps out the lengthy international qualification process for a season finale battle between 18 teams with games being played over three sets through a round-robin and then knockout rounds.