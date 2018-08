Scotland's Andy Murray returns the ball to Australia's James Duckworth at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug. 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Scotland's Andy Murray celebrates after winning his match against Australia's James Duckworth at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug. 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Australia's James Duckworth returns the ball to Scotland's Andy Murray at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Aug. 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Scotland's Andy Murray made his debut at this year's US Open by beating Australia's James Duckworth 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-5 and 6-3.

Starting the match with doubts about his right-handed shot and lacking assurance with his serve, Murray wound up losing the first set, although it was decided on a tiebreak.