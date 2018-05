Venus Williams of the USA reacts during her first round match against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit at the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, 05 May 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit celebrates after defeating Venus Williams of the USA in their first round match of the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, 05 May 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in action against Venus Williams of the USA during their first round match of the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, 05 May 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit celebrates after defeating Venus Williams of the USA in their first round match of the 2018 Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, 05 May 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

The Estonian Anett Kontaveit starred on Saturday in the first surprise of the women's singles of the Madrid Open, eliminating the American Venus Williams in the first round, who is currently ranked eighth player in the world.

Kontaveit, who has only won last year's Hertogenbosch title on the WTA tour and is currently 29th in the WTA ranking, fought back against Williams to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.