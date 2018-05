Photo provided on May 4, 2018 showing Ecuadorian sprinter Angela Tenorio during an interview with EFE in Quito, Ecuador, March 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Holding the South American record for the 100-metre dash since 2015, Ecuadorian sprinter Angela Tenorio says she is "tired of finishing second in large competitions" and is pushing herself to greater heights for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Tenorio began training as a sprinter since she was 12, under the supervision of her sister, Lorena Tenorio, to whom she is very grateful.