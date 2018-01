Madison Keys of the USA reacts during her quarter final match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK CRISTINO

Angelique Kerber (R) of Germany and Madison Keys (L) of the USA greet each other after their quarter final match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK CRISTINO

German tennis player Angelique Kerber, seeded 21st, on Wednesday had no problems beating the American Madison Keys in the Australian Open quarter-finals and became the first to reach the semi-finals of the event.

Kerber thrashed Keys in a quick game of less than an hour 6-1 and 6-2 at the Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park.