Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani of Japan hits a single off a pitch by Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Brett Anderson during the seventh inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani of Japan adjust his helmet against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, 18 September 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani of Japan follows through with a single off a pitch by Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Brett Anderson during the seventh inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohtani of Japan connect with the ball for a ground ball and out in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, USA, 16 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

The Los Angeles Angels announced Tuesday that its star hitter and left-handed pitcher, Japanese Shohei Ohtani, will undergo ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction, also called Tommy John surgery.

The team said the operation will be performed by renowned surgeon Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles next week.