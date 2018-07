Los Angeles Angels Ian Kinsler (C) is doused with a sports drink by teammates after hitting a game winning RBI single in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, USA, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (R) steals second as Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Logan Forsythe (L) jumps for the throw from home plate in the ninth inning at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, USA, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles Angels catcher Jose Briceno (C) and teammates celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers with a walk off RBI single by Ian Kinsler in the ninth inning at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, USA, Jul. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

David Fletcher scored the game's winning run for the Los Angeles Angels off an Ian Kinsler single in the ninth inning to beat the Dodgers 3-2 on Friday night.

Capitalising on an error by Yasiel Puig, Fletcher completed a late comeback by the Angels, who had been trailing 2-1 going into the final inning.