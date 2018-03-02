"It's a very long journey" was the warning that Carmen Toaquiza's coach gave her when, after winning the 2017 South American Cross-Country Championships in Santiago, she decided to compete for the Pan American version held this February 17 in San Salvador.

The coach wasn't just talking about the long-distance run, but also the training the sport would demand of her. But thanks to a combination of anger, love and fight, and despite what little she had in the way of support, Toaquiza one year later is the continental champion.