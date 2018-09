AS Monaco's Colombian player Radamel Falcao (l) fights for the ball with Angers SCO's Mateo Pavlovic during their teams' match on Sept. 25, 2018, in Monaco. EFE-EPA/Sebastien Nogier

Monaco's Kamil Glik controls the ball during his team's losing home match against Angers on Sept. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Monaco's Jean-Eudes Aholou (r) battles for the ball with Angers SCO's Cheikh Ndoye (l) during their teams' match in Monaco on Sept. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Angers on Tuesday defeated Monaco on its home pitch, thus making the crisis for the principality's soccer team more acute after its poor start to the season.

The lone goal of the match was scored by Cameroon's Stephane Bahoken, taking advantage of a defensive error inside the area in the 27th minute, and the tally sealed the third win for Angers, which is in eighth place in the French soccer standings.