Players from Panama's national soccer team carry out their seventh day of training at the Saransk Olympic Center in Saransk, Russia, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Panama's national soccer team player Anibal Godoy (R) talks to coach Hernan 'Bolillo' Gomez during a training session at the Saransk Olympic Center in Saransk, Russia, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Panama's national soccer team player Anibal Godoy (R) talks to coach Hernan 'Bolillo' Gomez during a training session at the Saransk Olympic Center in Saransk, Russia, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Panama's national soccer team completed their seventh day of training Friday without midfielder Anibal Godoy.

The MLS San Jose Earthquakes player arrived at the training field of the Saransk Olympic Center with regular shoes instead of his soccer cleats and remained on the bench while his teammates began practice.