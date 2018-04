A race-goer is helped to her feet after falling during Ladies' Day at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, United Kingdom on April 13, 2018. Women dress up especially for this traditional day at the Grand National horse racing event. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

A view of crowds inside the Aintree Racecorse in Liverpool, United Kingdom on April 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

A general view of horses approaching the Chair Jump infant of the main stands inside Aintree Racecorse on April 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Anibale Fly and Blaklion will be the favorites in Saturday's 171st running of the Grand National, a famed steeplechase horse race held annually at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, England.

Last year's winner, One For Arthur, will not defend his crown due to injury.