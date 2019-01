Amanda Anisimova of the United States reacts after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their women's singles match on day five of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Amanda Anisimova of the United States in action against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their women's singles match on day five of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Amanda Anisimova of the United States during their women's singles match on day five of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT