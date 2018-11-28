The President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah, expressed satisfaction with the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games preparations undertaken by Japanese authorities.

Tokyo already fulfills the conditions for hosting of the Games, so ANOC's main concern is to ensure a conducive environment for the athletes, said Al-Sabah at the start of the two-day meeting of the ANOC General Assembly in Tokyo which was also attended by the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.