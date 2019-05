Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (R) looks to pass during game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, May 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON GASH

Milwaukee Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova (R) of Turkey shoots past Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (L) of Cameroon during game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, May 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON GASH

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) of Greece swats the ball away from Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (C, bottom) during game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, May 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON GASH

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (C, top) dunks over Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (C, bottom) of Cameroon during game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, May 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON GASH

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a double-double of 30 points and 17 rebounds along with five assists and two blocks to lead his team to a 125-103 win against the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals at the Fiserv Forum on Friday.

With the victory, the team from the Badger State is up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, two wins away from reaching their first finals in 45 years.