Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (C) shoots between Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (L) and Milwaukee Bucks forward John Henson (R) during the second half of their NBA game at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (R) drives against Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (L) during the first half of their NBA game at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) is guarded by Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (C) and Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (R) during the second half of their NBA game at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 15 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and point guard Eric Bledsoe added 23 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 104-95 road victory here Monday afternoon over the Washington Wizards.

In a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee in the United States capital pitting two Eastern Conference teams with playoff ambitions, the Bucks (23-20) gradually increased their narrow first-half lead over the final two quarters, largely by stymieing Wizards guards John Wall and Bradley Beal.