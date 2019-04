Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway (C) shoots between Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (L) and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (R) during the NBA Eastern Conference playoff basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Apr. 17 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) shoots on Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (L) during the NBA Eastern Conference playoff basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey reacts during the NBA Eastern Conference playoff basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Apr. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) blocks a shot by Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker of Australia (L) during the NBA Eastern Conference playoff basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Apr. 17,l 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and point guard Eric Bledsoe on Wednesday led the Milwaukee Bucks to a comfortable 120-99 home victory over the Detroit Pistons in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference playoffs, securing a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Antetokounmpo had a double-double of 26 points and 12 rebounds – 10 of them defensive – and converted 11 of 18 free throws apart from making two blocks.