Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (C) shoots during the NBA game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Mar. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (C) scores between Charlotte Hornets forward Nicolas Batum of France (R) and Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (L) during the NBA game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Mar. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) is fouled by Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller (R) during the NBA game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Mar. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks, who beat the Charlotte Hornets 131-114 at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday to pick up their 50th win of the season.

This was the second straight win for the Bucks (50-16) and their eighth in the last ten games.