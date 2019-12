Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (R) drives around Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (L) during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Dec.6, 2019. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Clippers forward Patrick Patterson (L) falls to the floor as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) starts to shoot during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Dec.6, 2019. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT