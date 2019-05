Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (L) shoots over defending Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (R) during the second quarter of the NBA Eastern Conference First Round playoff basketball Game Four between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (R) puts a shot over defending Milwaukee Bucks forward Nikola Mirotic (L) of Montenegro and Milwaukee Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova (C) of Turkey during the second quarter of the NBA Eastern Conference First Round playoff basketball Game Four between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 6, 2019.

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (L) shoots over defending Boston Celtics center Al Horford (C) of the Dominican Republic and Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (R) during the third quarter of the NBA Eastern Conference First Round playoff basketball Game Four between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 6, 2019.

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (C) takes a shot as he is surrounded by the Milwaukee Bucks defense during the second quarter of the NBA Eastern Conference First Round playoff basketball Game Four between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 6, 2019.

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (L) blocks the shot of Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (R) during the second quarter of the NBA Eastern Conference First Round playoff basketball Game Four between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, May 6, 2019.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a double-double of 39 points and 16 rebounds along with four assists to lead his team to a 113-101 win against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on Monday.

The victory gives the Bucks a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and moves them within one win of making it to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2001 season.