Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (C) shots between Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (L) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) in the second half of the NBA Eastern Conference playoff basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Giannis Antetokounmpo produced a clutch performance at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Thursday night, scoring a double-double with 31 points and 14 rebounds to guide the Milwaukee Bucks to a 97-86 win against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference first round playoff series.

The Bucks' win levels the series at 3-3 and forces a Game 7 to decide who will move on to the semifinals to face the Philadelphia 76ers, who advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 2012 after a 4-1 win in the playoffs against the Miami Heat.