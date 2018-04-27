Giannis Antetokounmpo produced a clutch performance at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Thursday night, scoring a double-double with 31 points and 14 rebounds to guide the Milwaukee Bucks to a 97-86 win against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference first round playoff series.
The Bucks' win levels the series at 3-3 and forces a Game 7 to decide who will move on to the semifinals to face the Philadelphia 76ers, who advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 2012 after a 4-1 win in the playoffs against the Miami Heat.