Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (R) drives on Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (L) during game two of the Eastern Conference playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Apr. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris (R) grabs a rebound next to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (C) and Boston Celtics center Al Horford of the Dominican Republic (L) during game two of the Eastern Conference playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Apr. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) maneuvers on Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes of Australia (L) during game two of the Eastern Conference playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Apr. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points on Tuesday as the Milwaukee Bucks leveled their best of seven Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Boston Celtics at 1-1 thanks to a blowout 123-102 win.

After a lackluster outing in Game 1, which saw Boston secure a comfortable 112-90 win, Game 2 saw a much improved performance from the Bucks, who ended the regular season with the best record in the league.