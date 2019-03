Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson of Canada (C) loses the ball between Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (L) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova of Turkey (R) during the NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Mar 24, 2019. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers guard David Nwaba (L) shoots on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) during the NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Mar 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece brings the ball down court during the NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Mar 24, 2019. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 127-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday.

The Bucks (55-19), who have already managed a ticket into the finals week, achieved its second consecutive victory and currently hold the best mark in the championship.