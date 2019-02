Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (rear) watches his shot go to the basket over Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 31, 2019. EFE/Warren Toda

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (top) passes over Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (L), forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (R-bottom) and guard Eric Bledsoe (R-top) in the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 31,2019. EFE/Warren Toda

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) loses control of the ball in front of Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (L-bottom), center Serge Ibaka (R-bottom) and guard Fred VanVleet (R-top) in the first half of their NBA basketball game in Toronto, Canada, Jan. 31, 2019. EFE/Warren Toda

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 105-92 road win over the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, solidifying their place at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo also had nine rebounds - eight of them defensive - five assists, four steals and two blocks.