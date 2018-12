Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) drives on New York Knicks forward Noah Vonleh (R) during the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Dec. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) is fouled by New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox (L) during the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Dec. 27, 2018.

New York Knicks forward Luke Kornet (R) drives around Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (L) during the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Dec. 27, 2018.

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter of Turkey (C) loses the ball as he dribes between Milwaukee Bucks guard Tony Snell (R) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker of Australia (L) during the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Dec. 27, 2018.

New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox (C) shoots between Milwaukee Bucks forward D.J. Wilson (R) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (L) during the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Dec. 27, 2018.

Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's double-double of 31 points and 14 rebounds took the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-96 win against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on Thursday.

Forward Khris Middleton also shone in the offensive with 25 points to help the Bucks notch their sixth victory in seven games and improve to 24-10, the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, and take the lead in the Central division.