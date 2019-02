Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (C) takes the ball away from Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (L) during the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (L) drives on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) battles for a rebound with Boston Celtics forward Guerschon Yabusele of France (L) during the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (C) shoots between Boston Celtics center Al Horford of the Dominican Republic (L) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks' power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, leading the Bucks to a 98-97 win against the Boston Celtics Thursday.

Along with Antetokounmpo, who scored a double-double by capturing 13 rebounds - including 11 defensive - gave six assists, recovered a ball and made two blocks, while small forward Khris Middleton was the team's hero for scoring the winning basket.