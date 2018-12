Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) drives past Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (R) during the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Dec 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (R) drives around Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (L) during the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Dec 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (L) shoots against Brooklyn Nets forward DeMarre Carroll (R) during the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Dec 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (C) shoots a foul shot during the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Dec 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double to take the Milwaukee Bucks to a 129-115 win against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum on Saturday.

It was the third straight win for the Bucks (25-10), enabling them to secure their hold on first place in the Central Division with a 1.5 game advantage over the Indiana Pacers.