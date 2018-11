Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) dunks the ball into the basket in front of San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (R) during the NBA game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Nov. 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes (L) shoots on Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (C) during the NBA game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) drives to the basket on San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (L) during the NBA game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday had 34 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129.

The Bucks (14-5) registered their sixth victory in the last 10 games and maintained their position on top of the NBA Central Division standings.