Milwaukee Bucks center Pau Gasol of Spain (C) shoots a free throw during the NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Indiana Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic of Croatia (L) drives around Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (R) during the NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece scores during the NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece gets the crowd worked up before the start of the NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Giannis Antetokounmpo once against dominated inside the paint and picked up a double-double to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to an easy 117-98 win against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on Thursday.

Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds - 11 of them on defense - and five assists in another dominant performance.