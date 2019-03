Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside (R) gets tangled up with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) of Greece in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (C-L) of Greece celebrates his three point shot in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (C) of Greece drives to the basket past the Miami Heat defense in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a near triple-double as Milwaukee Bucks defeated Miami Heat 98-113 at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday night.

The Bucks, now with a 52-17 win-loss record and two straight wins, are on top of the Eastern Conference.