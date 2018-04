Portland Trail Blazers forward Ed Davis (L) grabs a rebound against New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (C) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic (R) of Montenegro in the first quarter of the NBA Western Conference First Round basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, USA, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEVE DIPAOLA

New Orleans Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo (R) drives to the basket as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (L) defends in the first quarter of the NBA Western Conference First Round basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, USA, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEVE DIPAOLA

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (R) pleads with a referee in the first quarter of the NBA Western Conference First Round basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, USA, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEVE DIPAOLA

The New Orleans Pelicans, seeded sixth in the West, won game one of their best-of-seven first round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Anthony Davis led the scoring with 35 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while Rajon Rondo had a massive 17 assists as he orchestrated the Pelicans offense, but it was thanks to huge defensive stops in the closing seconds that this win was secured.