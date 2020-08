Los Angeles Lakers guard Dion Waiters (L) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell battle for the ball in the third quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 03 August 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (C) and Dwight Howard (L) go to the basket against Utah Jazz center Tony Bradley (R) in the second quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 03 August 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Los Angeles Lakers players Danny Green (OL) and Anthony Davis (R) trap Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (C) during the first quarter of the NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 03 August 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (R) and Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig (L) celebrate their win in overtime in the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 03 August 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER