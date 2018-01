Los Angeles Lakers player Brook Lopez (R) tries to get a rebound against Oklahoma City Thunder player Steven Adams (L) in the first half of their NBA basketball game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Oklahoma City Thunder player Paul George dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of their NBA basketball game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Los Angeles Lakers player Ivica Zubac goes to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half of their NBA basketball game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Puerto Rican small forward Carmelo Anthony led the attack for Oklahoma City Thunder with 27 points as they easily beat Los Angeles Lakers 114-90 on Wednesday.

Anthony led a group of four players for Thunder (25-20) who scored in double digits and helped their team convert 48 percent of their field goal attempts.