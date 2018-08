Oscar Isaula of Antigua celebrates his goal against Guastatoya Dec. 20 2015, at the end of the Apertura Tournament 2015 Guatemala EPA-EFE FILE/Esteban Biba

Antigua will be looking for a measure of revenge when it hosts Guastatoya on Sunday in Matchday 5 action of the 2018-2019 Guatemalan league's Apertura championship.

The match at Estadio Pensativo will be played four days after Antigua lost 1-0 on aggregate to Guastatoya in a two-match playoff to determine Guatemala's representative in the 2019 CONCACAF Champions League, the premier club soccer competition for teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.