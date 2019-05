Former Chelsea and current Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea held at Etihad stadium, Manchester, Britain, Mar. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been named Inter Milan’s new head coach, replacing Luciano Spalletti, the Serie A side announced Friday.

The newly-appointed manager explained the reasons behind his decision to join Inter and underscored his excitement over leading such a club.