Blas Perez (R) of Panamanian club Arabe Unido celebrates after scoring a goal against Salvadoran side FAS during the second leg of their CONCACAF League quarter-final clash. The match was played at Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City, Panama, 28 August 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Faber Gil (L) of Panamian side Arabe Unido vies for the ball with Walter Chiguila (R) of Salvadoran club FAS during the second leg of their CONCACAF League quarter-final clash. The match was played at Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City, Panama, 28 August 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Faber Gil (C) of Panamanian club Arabe Unido celebrates after scoring a goal against Salvadoran club FAS during the second leg of their CONCACAF League quarter-final clash. The match was played at Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City, Panama, 28 August 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Panamanian club Arabe Unido has advanced to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF League with a 4-1 victory on aggregate over El Salvador's FAS.

After picking up a 1-0 away victory on Aug. 21 in San Salvador, Arabe Unido notched a 3-1 win at home on Tuesday night thanks to a brace by Panamanian international Blas Perez.