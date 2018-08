Carlos Ruiz speaks during his introduction as the new manager of Panamanian league club Arabe Unido on Jan. 3, 2018, in Panama City, Panama. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Bolivar

Colon-based Arabe Unido is preparing for its showdown this week with Panama City's Costa Del Este in the second round of the Panamanian Soccer League's 2018 Apertura tournament.

Arabe Unido is heading into Friday's match on the heels of its win over Alianza F.C. in the first round of tournament play.