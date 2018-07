Real Madrid's new defender, Alvaro Odriozola, speaks during his presentation in Madrid, Spain, on July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Madrid's Alvaro Arbeloa during a training session at Real Madrid Sports City Valdedebas in Madrid, Spain, on April 15, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/Javier Lizón

Real Madrid's former right back and current ambassador Alvaro Arbeloa said Wednesday that the Whites newest defender Alvaro Odriozola had all the skills needed to make his way and succeed with the club.

Los Blancos' most recent addition, 22-year-old Spain defender Odriozola, joined Real Madrid on a six-year contract after working his way up through Real Sociedad's youth academy to their first team.