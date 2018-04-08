Colombian Yustin Arboleda scored two goals, helping Marathon beat Motagua 2-1 and take first place in the Honduran league.
Marathon pushed its point total to 31 and knocked Motagua out of the top spot in the standings.
Motagua's Rubilio Castillo (L) and Walter Martinez (R) celebrate a goal against Marathon on April 7, 2018, at Yankel Rosenthal Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle
Marathon's Allan Banegas (R) fights for the ball with Motagua's Carlos Discua (L) during a match on April 7, 2018, at Yankel Rosenthal Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle
Marathon's John Suazo (L) fights for the ball with Motagua's Rubilio Castillo (R) during a match on April 7, 2018, at Yankel Rosenthal Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle
Colombian Yustin Arboleda scored two goals, helping Marathon beat Motagua 2-1 and take first place in the Honduran league.
Marathon pushed its point total to 31 and knocked Motagua out of the top spot in the standings.