Marathon's John Suazo (L) fights for the ball with Motagua's Rubilio Castillo (R) during a match on April 7, 2018, at Yankel Rosenthal Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

Marathon's Allan Banegas (R) fights for the ball with Motagua's Carlos Discua (L) during a match on April 7, 2018, at Yankel Rosenthal Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

Motagua's Rubilio Castillo (L) and Walter Martinez (R) celebrate a goal against Marathon on April 7, 2018, at Yankel Rosenthal Stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. EPA-EFE/Jose Valle

Colombian Yustin Arboleda scored two goals, helping Marathon beat Motagua 2-1 and take first place in the Honduran league.

Marathon pushed its point total to 31 and knocked Motagua out of the top spot in the standings.