Guadalajara's Rodolfo Pizarro (L) vies for the ball with America's Renato Ibarra (R) during a Liga Mx match in Guadalajara, Mexico, March 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

Second-place Club America will face off in Liga MX action Sunday against 10th-place arch-rival Guadalajara, a match that comes just a few days after both teams were eliminated from Mexico's knockout cup competition.

Mexico's Super Clasico will take place at America's Estadio Azteca, although the Aguilas will not enjoy much of a home advantage as the Chivas have a strong fan base in the capital.