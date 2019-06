Argentine national soccer team superstar Lionel Messi practices for the Copa America on June 22, 2019, at Beira Rio Stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastião Moreira

Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre is ready to host the upcoming Copa America quarterfinals match between host Brazil and Paraguay, with management working to address the criticism of the facility leveled by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

The field was in bad shape on Sunday, when Argentina defeated Qatar 2-0, with dry patches visible along the sidelines and areas where the turf was completely gone.