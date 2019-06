Venezuela's Yangel Herrea (L) and Lionel Messi of Argentina clash during a Copa America quarterfinal match in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, June 28. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Argentina's Giovani Lo Celso (L) scores a goal against Venezuela during a Copa America quarterfinal match in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, June 28. EFE-EPA/Fernando Maia

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez (C) celebrates after scoring a goal against Venezuela in a Copa America 2019 quarterfinal match in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, June 28. EFE-EPA/Julio Cesar Guimarães

Argentina defeated Venezuela 2-0 here Friday to advance to the semifinals of the 2019 Copa America, where they will face host nation Brazil.

Venezuela turned in a solid performance, but were not up to the task of stopping Argentina, who continue to win despite captain Lionel Messi's lack of form.